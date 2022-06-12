Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Update

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the May 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NRGOF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 234,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,794. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Newrange Gold has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.17.

Newrange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver ores. Its flagship property is the Pamlico gold project that covers an area of 8,900 hectares located in Mineral County, Nevada.

