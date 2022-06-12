Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.60.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth $1,193,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 116.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 149,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,873,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 33.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $207.64 on Friday. Nordson has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

