Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Update

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NSYS remained flat at $$11.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $30.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. Nortech Systems has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $30.71 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated ( NASDAQ:NSYS Get Rating ) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.88% of Nortech Systems worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nortech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

About Nortech Systems (Get Rating)

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.