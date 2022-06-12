Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Short Interest Update

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 130.3% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at $1,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGC remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Friday. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

