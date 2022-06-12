Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Down 52.1% in May

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the May 15th total of 291,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NTRSO stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.35. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.2938 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northern Trust stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:NTRSO Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

