Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Down 55.1% in May

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NXN opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 294,822.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

