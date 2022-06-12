Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Down 55.1% in May

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NXN opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.