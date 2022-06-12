Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JRI stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

