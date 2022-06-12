Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
JRI stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $16.50.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
