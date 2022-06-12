Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,000 shares, a growth of 147.2% from the May 15th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Shares of NYSE JRS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 66,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,533. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $12.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

