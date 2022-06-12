O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, an increase of 121.2% from the May 15th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in O2Micro International by 41.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,825,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,874,000 after buying an additional 1,118,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in O2Micro International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 148,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O2Micro International stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 32,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,338. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $8.04.

O2Micro International ( NASDAQ:OIIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that O2Micro International will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

