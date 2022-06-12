Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.40. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,593,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,871,377 shares in the company, valued at $102,823,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $2,269,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,893,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,801,735.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,478,400 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Oak Street Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.