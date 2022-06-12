OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC) Short Interest Down 52.2% in May

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTEC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in OceanTech Acquisitions I by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanTech Acquisitions I alerts:

OceanTech Acquisitions I stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanTech Acquisitions I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.