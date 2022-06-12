Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Up 140.0% in May

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Old Point Financial news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 69,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,676.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 625,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,868,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 69,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,775,996 in the last quarter. 16.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Old Point Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 52.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. 32.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OPOF remained flat at $$24.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $27.99.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 13.32%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

