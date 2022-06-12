ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) versus Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Critical Comparison

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) and ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Excelerate Energy and ONE Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excelerate Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67 ONE Gas 0 2 2 0 2.50

Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus price target of 32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.52%. ONE Gas has a consensus price target of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.22%. Given Excelerate Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Excelerate Energy is more favorable than ONE Gas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.6% of ONE Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Excelerate Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of ONE Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Excelerate Energy and ONE Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A ONE Gas 9.74% 8.90% 2.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Excelerate Energy and ONE Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ONE Gas $1.81 billion 2.55 $206.43 million $3.89 21.88

ONE Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Excelerate Energy.

Summary

ONE Gas beats Excelerate Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, LLC acts as general partner of the company. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

ONE Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 41,600 miles of distribution mains; and 2,400 miles of transmission pipelines, as well as had 51.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. ONE Gas, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

