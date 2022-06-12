OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 166.2% from the May 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OSSIF opened at $0.25 on Friday. OneSoft Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

