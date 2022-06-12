OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 166.2% from the May 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OSSIF opened at $0.25 on Friday. OneSoft Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.
About OneSoft Solutions
