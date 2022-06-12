Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Update

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OPTHF stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Optimi Health has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

Optimi Health Company Profile

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

