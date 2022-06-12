Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVYGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Orient Overseas (International) stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.00. 6,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.45. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $180.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $16.3772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 25.23%.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

