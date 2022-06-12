Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Up 139.2% in May

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a growth of 139.2% from the May 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORVMF remained flat at $$0.24 on Friday. Orvana Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain. The company also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine situated in Don Mario district, southeastern Bolivia.

