Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $27,095.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,968 shares of company stock worth $59,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 378.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 229.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otonomy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter worth about $1,245,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

