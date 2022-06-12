Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, a growth of 125.2% from the May 15th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ORCC stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.26. 2,340,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34. Owl Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.12%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Enstar Group LTD boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,865,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,502 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,424,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,787,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after buying an additional 1,441,048 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after buying an additional 916,815 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after buying an additional 875,252 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

