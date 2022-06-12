Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Down 60.6% in May

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the May 15th total of 469,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Panasonic stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. 932,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Panasonic has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

