Paramount Global (PARAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NASDAQ PARAA opened at 30.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.40. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of 28.50 and a 52 week high of 51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 34.34.

Paramount Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

