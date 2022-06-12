Paramount Global (PARAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
NASDAQ PARAA opened at 30.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.40. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of 28.50 and a 52 week high of 51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 34.34.
Paramount Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
