Paramount Global (PARAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Paramount Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of PARAP stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

