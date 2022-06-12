Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of POU traded down C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$39.05. 540,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,593. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.97 and a 52 week high of C$40.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.42. The firm has a market cap of C$5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$499.60 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 3.6853088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.55.

In related news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 7,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.81, for a total transaction of C$278,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,570.80. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 8,498 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total transaction of C$263,206.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$917,290.44. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $2,717,396.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

