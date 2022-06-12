Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of TSE PXT traded down C$0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 681,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,734. The firm has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$17.28 and a twelve month high of C$30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.34.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$523.94 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 6.965221 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXT. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.71.

In other Parex Resources news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 5,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.30, for a total transaction of C$136,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,228,500. Also, Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 7,500 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.60, for a total transaction of C$207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,495,460.40. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $1,731,500.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

