Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Pason Systems stock traded down C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$15.33. The company had a trading volume of 191,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,533. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Pason Systems has a 12-month low of C$7.50 and a 12-month high of C$17.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$74.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.58.

Pason Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.