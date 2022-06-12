Patrick Charles Evans Buys 50,000 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Charles Evans purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$34,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,904,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,295,880.99.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 35,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$24,537.60.

On Monday, April 25th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 7,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$4,953.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 10,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$7,366.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 5,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$3,780.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 20,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$11,776.00.

Shares of MRZ traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.71. 27,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,446. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.35 million and a PE ratio of -7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 14.40 and a quick ratio of 13.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.60. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$0.86.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

