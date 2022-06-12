Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.07.

PYCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 2,171.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 112,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,248,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 2,694.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYCR opened at $25.00 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. Paycor HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

