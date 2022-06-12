Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Up 107.7% in May

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the May 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 26,501 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 111,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 41,197 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PESI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. 914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 million, a P/E ratio of 91.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services ( NASDAQ:PESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services (Get Rating)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

