PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on PTR. Citigroup raised shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66.

PetroChina ( NYSE:PTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.80 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. PetroChina’s payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 853.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of PetroChina by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

