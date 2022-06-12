Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $13.21 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 29.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.2984 per share. This represents a yield of 28.6%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 71.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 194,236,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,874,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558,516 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after acquiring an additional 826,668 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $195,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,603 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,648,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $160,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,513 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,179,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,203 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.