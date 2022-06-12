Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.69. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.47.
Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.
