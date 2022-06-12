Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.69. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 112,658 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.

