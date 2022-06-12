Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,700 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the May 15th total of 181,800 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 93,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,023. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.

Phio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.

