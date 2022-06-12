PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 26,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 122,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFL opened at $9.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.