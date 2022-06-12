Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

PNE traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.92. 740,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,139. The firm has a market capitalization of C$659.36 million and a P/E ratio of 7.14. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total value of C$30,091.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,037,650 shares in the company, valued at C$40,197,529.67. Also, Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$505,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,836,185.04. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 187,900 shares of company stock worth $300,857 and have sold 768,000 shares worth $1,294,140.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

