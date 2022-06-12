Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Short Interest Down 53.4% in May

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PTOC stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Pine Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,182,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 861,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,519,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,010,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after buying an additional 480,378 shares during the period. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

