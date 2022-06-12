Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the May 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:MHI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.53. 63,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $137,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

