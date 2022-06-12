Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) Short Interest Down 54.5% in May

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLVFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Plant Veda Foods stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Plant Veda Foods has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

About Plant Veda Foods

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. operates as a plant-based beverage and food company in Canada. The company offers plant-based drinkable yogurts, milk, and coffee creamers. Plant Veda Foods Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

