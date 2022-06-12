Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLRX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $63.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of PLRX opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 556.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

