Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Short Interest Update

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 124.2% from the May 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 370.0 days.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen stock remained flat at $7.69 during trading on Friday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 52 week low of 7.69 and a 52 week high of 10.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 7.91.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen from 52.75 to 49.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Insurance, Individual Insurance, Investments, Banking Activity, Pension Insurance, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

