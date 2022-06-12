Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the May 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PV stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Primavera Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Get Primavera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PV. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition (Get Rating)

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.