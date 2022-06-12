Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Down 54.4% in May

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the May 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PVCT opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.08.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
