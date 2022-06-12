PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

PS Business Parks has increased its dividend by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years. PS Business Parks has a dividend payout ratio of 103.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

NYSE PSB traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $187.29. 284,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.46. PS Business Parks has a 1-year low of $147.02 and a 1-year high of $189.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 115.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks (Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.