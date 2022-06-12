Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Up 117.9% in May

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the May 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Psychemedics news, major shareholder Peter Kamin bought 27,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $179,202.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,392.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 34,485 shares of company stock valued at $225,282. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Psychemedics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 78,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Psychemedics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Psychemedics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Psychemedics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. 24,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Psychemedics has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 million, a P/E ratio of -49.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Psychemedics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Psychemedics’s dividend payout ratio is -215.37%.

Psychemedics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine and Fentanyl.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.