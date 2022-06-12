Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Short Interest Up 156.4% in May

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,597,500 shares, an increase of 156.4% from the May 15th total of 623,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 778,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

LRTNF opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. Pure Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.41.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRTNF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$1.20 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

