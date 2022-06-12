Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Short Interest Down 58.8% in May

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

PXSAP traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. 162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.1615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.