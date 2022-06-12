Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Short Interest Down 48.9% in May

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the May 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 744,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QBIO opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.48. Q BioMed has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain.

