Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Short Interest Down 48.9% in May

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the May 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 744,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS QBIO opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.48. Q BioMed has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.
Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.
Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Q BioMed (QBIO)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Q BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.