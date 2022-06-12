QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 7.95. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a current ratio of 48.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $77,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,870,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,172,226 shares of company stock worth $16,430,193. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,269,000 after acquiring an additional 802,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QuantumScape by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,785,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after buying an additional 127,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,181,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,589,000 after buying an additional 173,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,452,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

