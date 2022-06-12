Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Up 116.2% in May

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 116.2% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qurate Retail stock. CSS LLC IL grew its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRTEB traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. 1,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

