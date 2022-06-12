Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.28.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
