Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

