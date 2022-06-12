Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Update

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 177.1% from the May 15th total of 555,700 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.86. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $21.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $5,314,836.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,276,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,284,015.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 195,825 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $2,986,331.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,081,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,985,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,822,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,826. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

